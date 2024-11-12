Holiday in Chennai: Schools, Colleges Shut due to heavy rain alert

Heavy rain has lashed the Tamil Nadu coastal region. Ahead of this, the Chennai district collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, declared that November 12 would be a school holiday. The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts in a few districts, warning of imminent heavy rainfall.

In addition, 12 districts will be on alert on November 12, followed by 17 districts on November 13, then 27 districts on November 14, and 25 districts on November 15. The districts targeted for high winds are Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Villuppuram.

Heavy falls are likely at some places in these districts along with Puducherry and Karaikal areas. The weather department issued a yellow alert in many parts of Tamil Nadu, following reports of waterlogging in some areas of Rameswaram after heavy rains last week.

A yellow alert has been sounded given heavy rainfall and resultant disruptions. As an advisory, the district administration appealed to people to be alert and not venture out when heavy rains are lashing.

This will keep the students safe during school holidays, as it has been raining all over. Parents and guardians must stay updated about the weather and act following local authorities' instructions.

The northeast monsoon is prevalent in coastal regions of Tamil Nadu from October to December; thus, individuals in these regions must be vigilant so that they do not suffer much because of severe rainfall.

