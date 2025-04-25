Bank Holidays in May 2025 - Check Complete List of Holidays

As we step into May 2025, it's necessary to mention the scheduled bank holidays for the month. Banks will remain closed on certain days, and knowing these holidays will assist you in scheduling your financial activities and avoiding any hassle. In this article, we'll provide a list of the bank holidays in May 2025, as well as other notable holidays and observances.

List of Holidays in May 2025

Here's the May 2025 holiday list:

May 1, 2025 (Thursday) : May Day, Maharashtra Day, and Gujarat Day - A celebration of labor rights, state pride, and new beginnings.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain closed on the following dates:

May 1, 2025 (Thursday): Maharasthra Day/May Day

Maharasthra Day/May Day May 8, 2025 (Wednesday) : Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore (west Bengal)

: Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore (west Bengal) May 10, 2025 (Saturday): Second Saturday

Second Saturday May 24, 2025 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

The above bank holidays are subject to confirmation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and can differ based on the state.

Planning Ahead

As you schedule your May 2025 calendar, keep these holidays and observances in mind to maximize your breaks. Whether you're anticipating a leisurely vacation or a cultural celebration, these holidays provide an opportunity to relax and bond with others.

In conclusion, May 2025 is set to be a month of festivities, observances, and relaxation. Mark your calendars for these special days and make the most of your time off.

