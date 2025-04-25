Pahalgam Terror Strike: Pakistan Dy PM Calls LeT Terrorists ‘Freedom Fighters’

Refusing to acknowledge any connection to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced retaliatory actions following India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

The Pakistani government declared the suspension of all bilateral agreements with India, including the 1972 Simla Agreement, which marked the end of the 1971 war.

Tensions between the two neighbouring countries have escalated after the massacre of 26 people in the scenic Baisaran Meadow of Pahalgam, Kashmir. India has identified at least two of the seven terrorists involved in the attack as being from Pakistan. They have been named as Hashim Musa, alias Sulaiman, and Ali Bhai, alias Talha Bhai, both believed to be members of the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

However, Ishaq Dar has suggested that these terrorists could be 'freedom fighters,' a statement that has sparked widespread international criticism.

The Resistance Force, a faction of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorist organizations.

In response to India's actions, Dar dismissed the allegations and warned that Pakistan would retaliate if India attempted to halt or divert the flow of water from the Indus River, which is governed by the Indus Water Treaty.

Dar emphasized that suspending the treaty would be considered an "act of war," as it would affect 240 million people in Pakistan who rely on water from the Indus River system.

Additionally, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian-owned and operated airlines.