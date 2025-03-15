Yellow alert in Hyderabad & parts of Telangana as temperatures soar above 35°C

With mercury levels continuing to rise, a yellow alert has been issued in various parts of Telangana for the next three days. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, temperatures in districts of Hyderabad, Hanumankonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Warangal are expected to soar from 36°C to 40°C on March 15, 16, and 17.

Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Jagtial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapally, and Rajanna Sircilla on March 15 (Saturday), where mercury levels could rise between 41°C and 44°C.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 pm on Saturday (March 15), Adilabad recorded the highest temperature of 40.8°C. In Hyderabad, Hayath Nagar recorded the highest temperature of 38.4°C.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Peddapally districts in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on March 16.

The State government has announced half-day school sessions starting from March 15. Additionally, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasri Seethaka has issued orders for Anganwadi centres to operate only from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.