Devara Censor Talk: Cuts Imposed by Censor Board!

The much-awaited movie Devara Part-1, directed by Koratala Shiva and starring Young Tiger Jr. NTR, will be released in theatres on September 27. After the success of "Janatha Garage," they are reuniting for this film. Because of their previous collaboration, fans have great expectations. Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, also makes her Tollywood debut in the movie.

Following the "Devara" trailer has amassed a record amount of views. After completing the censor certification process, the movie was awarded a U/A certificate. Before final approval, the Censor Board has recommended a few adjustments. They specifically asked for changes to sequences that featured characters getting into violent fights, like the ones where someone is dangling from a knife and getting punched in the stomach. Furthermore, a statement stating that the sequence features Jr. NTR riding a marine creature produced by computer-generated imagery is required to make it clear that no animals were injured in the process of filming.

The movie ends with a runtime of about two hours and fifty-eight minutes. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays a crucial role as the antagonist in this action-packed movie. The film, which Nandamuri Kalyan Ram massively produced under the auspices of NTR Arts and Young Sudha Arts, has already broken US box office records for advance ticket sales.

