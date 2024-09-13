Raj Tarun to Enter Bigg Boss House for Sekhar Basha

Tollywood's young hero Raj Tarun was involved in a scandal after Lavanya, a young lady, accused him of being cheating and taking advantage of her for his own gain. She claims that after 10 years of living together, he is now dating Malvi Malhotra, an actress.

But Raj Tarun has discovered an unexpected friend in RJ Shekhar Basha, who has offered his support. . Shekhar Basha has accused Lavanya of making false claims, and Raj Tarun has thanked him for his support.

Raj Tarun recently thanked Shekhar Basha for defending the truth and offering evidence to back up in a conversation. He even went so far as to declare that if Shekhar Basha needed backing, he would compete in Bigg Boss!

Raj Tarun made it clear that although he and Shekhar Basha are not close friends, Raj Tarun still has a special place in his heart for Shekhar Basha's support. "Shekhar Basha has become my good friend now," he stated.