Santosh-CBFC Controversy: Why Did the Censor Board Stall the Movie's Release in India?

Santosh, the UK's official entry into the Oscars, is banned temporarily from release in India. The Central Board of Film Certification didn't give permission for the movie to be released in theaters across the country. It's being reported that the CBFC has demanded a long list of cuts before permitting the movie for release.

The film, directed by Sandhya Suri, dives deep into social issues like caste discrimination, police brutality, and sexual violence. It is a gripping story of a young widow turned cop who sets out to investigate the murder of a Dalit girl.

The cuts demanded by the CBFC didn't sit right with the team, and they were unwilling to make the changes. Speaking about the same, Santosh actor Shahana Goswami shared, "It’s just sad that something that has gone through censor approval at the script level should require so many cuts and changes for it to be considered okay to release in India."

A thought-provoking crime drama that didn't shy away from tackling social issues, Santosh made waves internationally with its world premiere in the prestigious Un Certain Regard Section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in early 2024.

Even though the film's theatrical release in India is put on hold, interested movie buffs can watch the film on streaming platform, MUBI.