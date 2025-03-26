FIFA announce USD 1 billion prize money for Club World Cup 2025

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) FIFA has confirmed the distribution model for its new club competition that includes USD 1 billion prize money for the 32 participating clubs, plus a substantial and groundbreaking global solidarity model. The winner of the tournament can earn up to USD 125 million.

Teams competing in the Group Stage will earn USD 2 million for each win and USD 1 million for a draw, across the six group games. As clubs progress to the knockout rounds, the financial rewards increase significantly, with the Round of 16 earning an additional USD 7.5 million, the Quarter-finals adding USD 13.125 million, the Semi-finals contributing USD 21 million, and the finalist receiving a further USD 30 million. The winner of the tournament will receive an impressive USD 40 million.

“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format with a potential payout of USD 125 million foreseen for the winners,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The new format of the FIFA Club World Cup will grace the world stage in June and July 2025, when 32 of the globe's leading teams gather in the USA for the inaugural edition.

This truly global event will bring together the most successful club sides from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

“In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment programme where we have a target of an additional 250 million dollars being provided to club football across the world. This solidarity will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in our ongoing efforts in making football truly global.

“Not only that, but FIFA will neither retain any funding for this tournament, as all revenues will be distributed to club football, nor will it touch FIFA’s reserves, which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations,” added the FIFA President.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.