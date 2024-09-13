Mathu Vadalara 2 review and rating: Let Down, Mathu Vadilipoyindi!

Mathu Vadalara 2, starring Faria Abdullah and Sri Simha, is released in theatres today, September 13. It is a sequel to the 2019 picture Mattuvadalaara. With the success of the first film, Ritesh Rana, as director, has had high hopes for the follow-up. Premiere shows have been carried, and the viewers are expressing their mixed thoughts about the movie.

Once again, Satya is the only performer throughout Mathu Vadalara 2. After a decent take off, the movie slows down a lot in the second half, but Satya makes it work. Though the movie is mainly on the comedy side, some parts seem to be forced comedy, which makes the audience ache. Satya's one-liners are the only entertaining parts of the movie amidst the dragged storyline.

Most of the movie falls into the reporting mode with the old cringe comedy and zero logic moments. The first half of the film is good. Still, the story slows down with logicless comedy in the second half and the weak villain characterization. Overall, the sequel is not on par with its predecessor, ends up being an average film from Mathura Vadalara franchise.

Highlights

Satya's Comedy

Few Twists

Drawbacks

Weak Villain Characterisation

Poor Second Half

Repetitive Feeling

Forced Comedy

Verdict: Mathu Vanishes!

