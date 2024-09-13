Mathu Vadalara 2 twitter reviews: Forced Laughs

The movie Mattuvaddalara 2, starring Faria Abdullah and Sri Simha, has been released today. The 2019 film Mattuvaddalara is continued in this production. Following the success of the previous part, there has been a great deal of expectation for the sequel, which Ritesh Rana helms. Following the conclusion of the debut shows, viewers are taking to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Here are a few Twitter reviews:

#Mathuvadalara2 What a headache of a movie couldn’t even match half of the first part essence. 1st half was interesting but second half is full of cringe comedy and 0 logic. No one in my theater laughed except for a couple one liners by Satya. Senseless comedy 👎. 2.25/5 pic.twitter.com/btNUbPg7i4 — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) September 12, 2024

Done with my show, thoroughly enjoyed all references, although it has some lag moments. Satya is spot-on with his comic timing!!while other actors did their part. bhairava's music is lit. Overall a complete laugh riot film:) my rating is 2.75 #Mathuvadalara2

Oneman show #Satya pic.twitter.com/kRyZ8Bf5Kn — palnadu tweets (@Nazeershaik1712) September 12, 2024

Atleast on a plot standpoint, #mathuvadalara was serious. It never went out of it's way to showcase humour, but this sequel, seemingly from the promotional content, doesn't look the same. More like it used to be farce but now it just looks absurd. Still, hoping it to be good.🤞 pic.twitter.com/quctaIuDCI — Gyan Rosling〃 (@jaideepuuu) September 8, 2024

Hilarious 1st half with decent 2nd half.

Satya one man show 🔥

2.75/5#Mathuvadalara2 https://t.co/orSNRlPbix — అభి (@Abhiiitweets) September 13, 2024

