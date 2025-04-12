Priyanka Chahar talks about evolving in relationship amidst breakup rumors with Ankit Gupta

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary walked the ramp for Niyara India at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

She looked extremely elegant and charming in a stunning black dress for the event.

When asked about the evolution in fashion, Priyanka told IANS that according to her, it is always good to evolve whether it is in relationships or fashion.

She shared, "I believe it is always good to evolve- changes are always good. One has to move forward in order to evolve. So, definitely, it is a good thing to evolve, whether it is in a relationship or fashion.

Her statement comes amidst the reports of her breakup with actor Ankit Gupta.

Adding fuel to the speculations, Ankit recently announced his exit from the show "Tere Ho Jaayein Hum", where Priyanka is seen in the lead role.

Priyanka and Ankit were seen together for the first time in the show "Udaariyan" and turned out to be fans' favorite. Later, these two appeared together in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss 16", where they were seen supporting each other through unprecedented situations. Once they exited the show, they ended up working together on several music videos.

The speculations of their breakup started doing rounds after Priyanka and Ankit unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Priyanka had spoken exclusively to IANS about her chemistry with Ankit being loved by the audience. The stunner had shared, “I think we are very real. I think that is the one quality that I feel is the reason. We are very normal. We don’t know how to fake, maybe that is what keeps us connected."

Priyanka added, “We both don’t have a celebrity vibe, we don't have that we are very normal and that keeps us connected. That is something that keeps us connected to people who love us."

