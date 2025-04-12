Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM announces first candidate for 2025 Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, April 12 (IANS) As political activity intensifies in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday made an announcement during a workers' conference at Kasba in Purnea district.

Manjhi staked claim to 35 to 40 seats for HAM within the NDA alliance and announced the party's first official candidate -- Rajendra Yadav from the Kasba Assembly constituency in Purnea district.

Addressing more than 10,000 party workers at the Kalanand High School, the HAM Chief was visibly emotional and energised by the turnout.

"At least 20 HAM MLAs must reach the Assembly this time so the voice of the public is heard louder. We need at least 35 to 40 seats to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly election," Manjhi said.

The crowd erupted with enthusiasm as Rajendra Yadav was declared the candidate from Kasba Assembly constituency, even before formal NDA seat-sharing discussions had concluded.

Manjhi cited Yadav's continuous grassroots work since 2020, where vote-splitting prevented him from victory, as a reason for the early announcement.

HAM's National President and Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman also backed the announcement from the stage, fuelling chants and celebrations from Yadav's supporters.

"We have a demand of 40 seats in NDA. With such massive support, it is an indication that our party is gaining support at the grassroots level in Bihar," Suman said.

Manjhi reminded the media that Rajendra Yadav had contested from Kasba Assembly constituency as the NDA candidate in 2020, reinforcing the seat as a stronghold for the party.

The announcement is being seen as a strategic assertion by HAM to solidify its relevance and bargaining power in the NDA alliance before seat negotiations conclude.

With this move, Jitan Ram Manjhi fired the first salvo in NDA's intra-alliance politics for forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls and reasserted HAM's demand for 35 to 40 seats to ensure victory on at least 20 constituencies.

Manjhi sent a clear message that HAM will not play a passive role in seat allocation this time around.

