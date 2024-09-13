Jr NTR Set to Thrill Fans in USA at Devara's Special Premiere!

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is all set to take the USA by storm! As part of his upcoming visit to Beyond Fest in California, USA, Jr NTR will also attend the highly-anticipated premiere of his latest film, Devara, on September 26th.

Fans in the USA are in for a treat as Jr NTR will walk the red carpet and interact with them at the premiere. This is a rare opportunity for fans to meet the actor and experience the magic of Devara on the big screen.

Devara, directed by Koratala Shiva , starring Jr NTR , Janhvi kapoor, and Saif Ali khan has been generating immense buzz and excitement among fans and critics alike. Jr NTR's performance in the film has been hailed as one of his best, and fans can't wait to see him bring the character to life on the big screen.

