I Have Had Many Boyfriends, I'm a Serial Dater: Regina Cassandra's Shocking Comments

Actress Regina Cassandra, who was once very active in Telugu cinema, has slowed down in recent years. Over the last five years, she has appeared in just a few Telugu films — Evaru, Thalaivi, Saakini Daakini — and made a special appearance in a song in Acharya. However, she is now making a comeback with the film Utsavam. During the promotional interviews for the movie, Regina opened up about her real-life relationships.

Regina, known for her candidness, made headlines once again with her honest revelations. When asked about her personal life, she admitted to having been in several relationships, even calling herself a "serial dater."

She emphasized that she is currently taking a break from dating and described herself as a "hyper-independent" woman who doesn’t like to be told what to do. Regina also shared that the parents of one of her ex-boyfriends were taken aback by her unfiltered conversations.

Sundeep Kishan is a Friend: Regina

She further spoke about her relationship with actor Sundeep Kishan, describing them as being like "Tom and Jerry" and emphasizing that they are just good friends.

