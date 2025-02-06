Vidaamuyarchi OTT Release: Ajith Kumar’s Thriller to Stream on Netflix After Theatrical Run

Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited movie Vidaamuyarchi, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, hit theaters on February 6, 2025. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film has been receiving positive reviews since its release. Fans are excited, but many are already wondering where to stream the movie after its theatrical run.

Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix confirmed the news in January as part of their upcoming slate. They shared, "Ajith Kumar is back, proving why Vidaamuyarchi never fails!"

Vidaamuyarchi is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/RCrk5xFLtr — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

In the movie, Ajith plays Arjun, whose marriage with Kayal (Trisha) is facing difficulties. The couple, nearing divorce after a dream wedding years ago, decide to take one final trip together. During their journey, their car breaks down in a remote part of Azerbaijan. While Arjun works on the car, Kayal is taken by Deepika, a truck driver, to a nearby cafe. When Arjun arrives, he is shocked to find Kayal missing. The film follows Arjun's intense search to uncover the mystery behind her disappearance.

Vidaamuyarchi is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and features a star-studded cast including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav. The film is based on Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow. The movie’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by Om Prakash.

This gripping thriller is backed by Lyca Productions and is set to take audiences on an exciting ride, both in theaters and soon on Netflix.