Priyanka Gandhi not a 'tourist' MP, to start extensive visit to Wayanad

Wayanad, Feb 6 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on an extensive visit to her constituency Wayanad, beginning Saturday, during which she will interact with people and address their issues.

A close aide of Priyanka told IANS that she is not a "tourist MP" and will be visiting her constituency from Saturday onwards.

Her visit is scheduled to end on February 10.

"She will visit all the seven Assembly constituencies of Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts. Even though there will be no public meetings, she will meet people to address their issues," said the close aide who did not wish to be identified.

"Besides meeting people, this time, Priyanka will interact with the party leaders at the grassroots and tell them about the party's expectations of them," added the aide.

Incidentally, Priyanka has two offices in her constituency, one at Kalpetta in Wayanad district which has three Assembly constituencies and the other at Mukkom, which covers the remaining four Assembly constituencies in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Both these offices are the same that Congress leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi used and the staff manning these offices are also the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has already started to learn Malayalam as it will help her to get closer to the people.

She has asked all local Congress leaders at Wayanad to inform them about the constituency's developments every week.

Notably, after the elections in Kerala were over, the Congress announced Rahul's candidature from Rae Bareli too.

After Rahul vacated Wayanad and chose Rae Bareli, the opposition slammed him for betraying the trust of the people.

Priyanka made her electoral debut from Wayanad and won with a margin of over four lakh votes. After that, she stayed for some time in the constituency, but it was more of a familiarisation trip.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.