Neha Dhupia makes a heartfelt list of promises for Angad Bedi on his birthday

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday message for her husband, actor Angad Bedi.

In a sweet birthday tribute, Neha shared a list of promises she intends to keep for Angad, including being a better listener, showing up on time (and even getting ready before him), and worrying less about things that may never happen. She also added a touch of humor by pledging to "talk less" and "let him talk."

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Chup Chup Ke' actress shared a couple of photos wherein the couple is seen twinning in black outfits. In the images, Angad and Neha could be seen striking different poses as they share a laugh.

Alongside the images, Neha wrote, “Happy birthday my love … as your gift to you i promise to be a better listener , be on time everywhere ( infact ready before you) and worry less about things that may never ever happen ok and may b talk lesser , and also let you talk … and step out more … and the last one let you believe that your choice in movies ( the ones we watch ) is better than mine ok and my favourite one … watch more test cricket … for sure!!! Anything else ?? Yes yes and eat slow and run fast not the other way around … and keep the phone aside all day !!! Atleast today … #happybirthday my love … i celebrate you everyday … every Damn day.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018, despite never having dated before. They started off as friends, although the actor had admired Neha for years. The couple welcomed their first child, Mehr, in November of the same year. They became parents to their second child, son Guriq, in October 2021.

