Vidaamuyarchi Review and Rating: Disappointing thriller!

The new Tamil movie, Vidaamuyarchi, released in Telugu as Pattudala by Magizh Thirumeni, seems promising at the beginning but is unable to meet the expectations of the audience. The film tells the story of a couple, Ajith Kumar and Trisha, who are on a road trip that takes a disastrous turn. The two face various hardships in their life, which leads them to come together again after experiencing great pain in their lives.

Performances: A Very Poor Experience

Ajith Kumar's performance is below par, and his character is nothing more than an ordinary, mundane man. Though nothing wrong with the acting part, the design and presentation of the character make it look quite ordinary. Trisha, the female lead, is decent in the initial scenes but is completely missing from the movie later. She is forgettable, and her character lacks depth.

Action and Thrills: Below Par Experience

The action sequences, which should be the high point of the movie, are very ordinary and lacklustre. The climax action block is misplaced and becomes a generic mass-market sequence. The lyrics, playing in the background, are abysmally written and add to the overall disappointment of the film.

Music and Background Score: Unimpressive

Anirudh Ravichander's music and background scores are surprisingly weak. The songs are unimpressive, and the background score is dated and ordinary.

Technical Aspects: A Mixed Bag

Cinematography: Om Prakash's cinematography is impressive, with good framing and colour grading that suits the mystery action-thriller genre.

Editing: The editing by N. B. Srikanth is subpar, particularly in the second half, which suffers from significant lag.

Production Quality: The adequate production quality cannot save the movie from its overall lacklustre feel.

Positives:

Ajith's performance and action sequences

Trisha's performance and chemistry with Ajith

Fast-paced and stylish narration

Technical aspects, including cinematography and music

Background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander

Negatives:

Predictable and formulaic storyline

Slow pacing and lack of momentum

Over-reliance on commercial elements

Verdict:

'Pattudala' is a mixed bag that serves up some fine action sequences and performances but unfortunately has a story that's just too predictable, formulaic and unexciting. But flaws apart, what makes this worthwhile is the technically sound and excellent music of this film.

Rating: 2/5

