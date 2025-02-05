Who is Bill Gates’ Girlfriend, Paula Hurd and Who is Her Former Husband, Mark Hurd? Everything to Know

Over the past couple of years, American Billionaire Bill Gates has been in the news many times not just for his philanthropic deeds but also for his activity outside his work. Mr.Gates had attended numerous events with one woman in particular, and the couple’s chemistry piqued interest in the lady in question.

Let’s look to understand who Bill Gates’ long-time girlfriend Paula Hurd is.

The Microsoft co-founder was first publicly seen with Paula Hurd back in 2022. While it remains unclear how the duo met or how their romance sparked, we can safely say that the power couple is going strong in 2025.

Paula Hurd is a renowned philanthropist and also developer. She was married to Oracle’s former CEO Mark Hurd. The couple were happily married for nearly 30 years before Mark’s sudden death in 2019.

Paula graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1984. Post graduation, Paula worked in sales for over 10 years at NCR, a software company. Paula has always been inclined towards philanthropy and this could be one of the reasons for her attraction towards Mr.Gates.

After Mark’s untimely passing, Paula decided to contribute to his alma mater, Baylor University, through their fundraising initiative called, “Give Light Campaign”. She made a generous $7 Million contribution that took the campaign total to a whopping $1 Billion mark.

Hurd has two daughters named Kathryn and Kelly, whom she shares with her late husband, Mark.