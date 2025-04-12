Sonu Kakkar announces she is 'no longer a sister’ to Neha Kakkar & Tony Kakkar

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) It seems like all is not well with the Kakkar siblings. The eldest of the three, Sonu Kakkar has announced that she is no longer a sister to singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

She took to her X (previously known as Twitter) to share a shocking statement that read, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today"

As soon as the post was up, baffled netizens flooded the comment section with vivid questions.

One of the users wrote, "What are the reasons? Why is it happening?"

Another one shared, "Oh, hope all will be good again soon."

The third comment read, "Wish you the best. (A bit puzzled)."

One of the netizens commented, "What ???"

It is still not known what led to Sonu's drastic decision to part ways with her siblings.

Sonu is credited with judging singing reality shows such as "Indian Idol 12" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi". She further featured on "Coke Studio India".

Not just that, Sonu was also associated professionally with her siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar. The singer lent her voice to several songs crooned by brother Tony, including "Akhiyan Nu Rehn De", "Urban Munda", "Phir Teri Bahon Mein", "Ooh La La", "Funky Mohabbat", and "Booty Shake".

Some of the above-mentioned numbers have also been crooned by Neha, alongside Sonu.

The Kakkar siblings also performed together in the show "In MTV Unplugged" where they sang their track "Story Of Kakkars" live. Composed by Tony, the track highlights their rise to fame in the music industry.

In addition to this, these three also performed the popular track, "Mile Ho Tum Humko" during &TV's show "Music Ki Pathshala".

