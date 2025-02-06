Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi Piracy Copy Out Sites Within Hours of Release

Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated movie Vidaamuyarchi was released today, February 6, 2025, sparking massive excitement among fans. While moviegoers are rushing to theaters to see the superstar on the big screen, the film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. Vidaamuyarchi was leaked online shortly after its premiere, making it available on various pirated websites for free download and streaming in multiple resolutions, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p. The film's links are circulating widely, potentially impacting its box office performance.

This isn’t the first time a South Indian movie has been affected by piracy. Prior to Vidaamuyarchi, films like Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Ponman, and Barroz also suffered similar fates. Despite efforts by filmmakers to combat piracy, these issues continue, indicating the need for stricter actions to curb this growing problem.

Despite the piracy setback, Vidaamuyarchi has received an overwhelmingly positive response at the box office. Fans in the South have been celebrating its release with fireworks and street dances, showing their support for Ajith Kumar’s latest project.

After 2022 pongal ethanaiyo actors movies release aachii



Even Tier1 actors but avanga yaarukkum indha maari celebration fans panala



But endha fansclub llama, ungaluku mattum than ipdi amaithu 💯



Enaikum una vittu thara mattom THALA❤#VidaaMuyarchipic.twitter.com/dEC4NuzZFv — Arun❤️ (@iArunaee_) February 5, 2025

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of Arjun, a devoted husband who faces challenges in his marriage. After trying to rekindle their bond, tragedy strikes when his wife mysteriously disappears. Arjun embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue her from menacing criminals. Ajith plays the protagonist, while Arjun Sarja portrays the antagonist. The movie also features Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and others.