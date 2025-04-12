PL: De Bruyne inspires City's comeback in thrilling 5-2 win over Crystal Palace

Manchester, April 12 (IANS) Kevin De Bruyne marked his Etihad return in stunning fashion, inspiring Manchester City to a breathtaking 5-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace that reignited their Champions League push.

On an afternoon that began with shock as Palace stunned the hosts early, racing into a 2-0 lead through Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards. Eze nearly added a third, only to be denied by the Premier League’s first use of semi-automated VAR, ruling him offside.

But in his first home appearance since announcing his summer departure, De Bruyne turned the tide. The Belgian talisman kickstarted City’s revival with a sublime 33rd-minute free-kick and played a key role in Omar Marmoush’s equaliser just three minutes later.

City came out flying after the break, taking the lead within two minutes. De Bruyne again pulled the strings, combining with youngster Nico O’Reilly to set up Mateo Kovacic for a driven finish from the edge of the area.

After today’s exploits the De Bruyne has now been involved in 14 goals against the Eagles (5 goals, 9 assists).

Moments later, it was 4-2. James McAtee, making his first Premier League start, latched onto a stunning 80-yard assist from Ederson, rounded goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and coolly slotted home. A VAR check confirmed the goal, capping a magical moment for the academy graduate.

City weren’t done yet. O’Reilly grabbed his first Premier League goal late on, turning in a Marmoush cross to seal the comeback and crown a rampant second-half display.

Palace, who had looked so sharp in the opening half-hour, were left shell-shocked as City’s quality and energy overwhelmed them.

The win lifts Pep Guardiola’s side back into fourth place, with six games to go.

