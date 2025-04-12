Delhi Assembly to use Central govt’s software to monitor CAG Action Taken Reports

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta has said that the legislative Assembly has decided to use the Central Government's Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) software for effective monitoring of audit paragraphs by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), an official said on Saturday.

A high-level meeting was held on Friday, Gupta directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma to implement the APMS.

In this regard, Dr. Verma had written Parma Sen, Additional Secretary (Expenditure Department, Ministry of Finance), seeking permission for the Delhi Government to use APMS.

In response, Sen assured that the Delhi Government could use the Central Government's APMS until it develops its own system.

The process was expedited by the efforts of Delhi's Accountant General, Roli Shukla Malge, whose coordination facilitated consensus between the Central and Delhi governments on adopting this software.

On Friday, Speaker Gupta attended a presentation on the functioning and benefits of APMS at his office. The session, presented by officials from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), clarified how this system would assist in tracking, resolving, and monitoring audit paragraphs.

The meeting decided that the Central government's APMS would be adopted temporarily until the Delhi Government develops its own system.

Considering the upcoming meetings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Speaker Gupta directed the concerned departments to prioritize the swift establishment of this system and ensure necessary coordination.

Aiming to promote transparency, Gupta also called for taking timely action on audit observations that shed light on the performance of the city government.

While addressing a meeting to discuss Reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) presented during the Second Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta also issued instructions to submit a report on the supply and regulation of liquor by April 20.

Additionally, he also directed the other relevant departments to submit CAG Action Taken Reports by April 30, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.