Valentine’s Day Shocking Incidents: Girlfriend's Revenge on Ex

In two separate yet hilarious incidents that took place in the country on Valentine’s Day, two girls could be seen going a bit desperate over their exes. A 24-year-old girl from Gurgaon, Ayushi Rawat, decided to send 100 pizzas to her ex-boyfriend.

If you think that it’s her boyfriend’s birthday and he is throwing a party and Ayushi sent the pizzas for all, you are wrong. She put cash on delivery as the option while ordering and sent the pizzas to her ex-boyfriend’s place. This could be seen as revenge towards her ex. However, the ex-boyfriend could send back the pizzas by saying that he never ordered them and sending them back to the original id.

Which vendor take 100 pizza order for cash on delivery? https://t.co/7jrVWj2Ylc — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 14, 2025

Whether it’s a smart move of revenge or not is secondary but one thing is for sure - Valentine’s Day is certainly not going great for most people in this country.

Another incident also involved a girl from Gooty town of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. As her boyfriend stopped picking up her calls, she decided to dial “100” and inform the Police that he had blocked her and was not talking to her.

The young girl in love also requested the police to talk to her boyfriend and make him unblock her number. She reportedly also made it clear that the police needn’t come to her place and it would be enough if they could make her boyfriend talk to her.

Stunned by this, the police asked the girl to come to the police station and lodge a complaint so that they could look into it.

