Rajasthan: Setback for Congress as ex-MLA switches to RLD

Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) In a significant political development, senior Rajasthan Congress leader and former MLA Joginder Singh Awana has joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), dealing a major blow to the Congress party in the state.

Awana joined the RLD in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister and RLD National President Jayant Chaudhary, marking a new chapter in his political journey.

Joginder Singh Awana, a prominent leader from the Gujjar community, had a dynamic political career.

Known for his strong grassroots connections and influence in the Bharatpur region, Awana first came into the limelight during the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Contesting from Nadbai constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, he emerged victorious by defeating BJP’s Krishnendra Kaur (Deepa), a member of the former royal family, by a margin of over 4,000 votes.

He secured 50,976 votes in that election.

Following his win, Awana later joined the Congress, where he remained active until recently.

His shift to the Rashtriya Lok Dal is being viewed as a strategic move ahead of the upcoming political alignments in the state, especially given his clout among the Gujjar electorate. What makes this switch even more significant is that the RLD already has a presence in the Rajasthan Assembly.

With Awana's induction, RLD has further strengthened its base in eastern Rajasthan, particularly in the Bharatpur division.

According to sources, Awana accepted the membership of RLD during a personal visit to Jayant Chaudhary’s residence, signaling a close rapport with the party leadership.

His entry is likely to boost the RLD’s prospects in the region and may also trigger further reshuffling within the political landscape of Rajasthan.

Political observers believe Awana’s move could influence voter sentiments, especially among the Gujjar community, which plays a crucial role in several constituencies across eastern Rajasthan.

His experience as an MLA and his deep understanding of local issues are expected to add weight to the RLD’s presence in the state ahead of future elections.

