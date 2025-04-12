‘Kaana Vilakku Mayile’ song from Seenu Ramasamy’s ‘Idi Muzhakkam’ released

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday released the song ‘Kaana Vilakku Mayile’ from National Award winning director Seenu Ramasamy’s long-awaited film, 'Idi Muzhakkam', featuring G V Prakash and Gayathrie in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Get ready to groove. launching the vibrant second single #KaanaVilakkuMayile from #IdiMuzhakkam Movie. All the best @seenuramasamy sir & team. Produced by @Kalaimagan20 @mu_fathima @SkymanFilms @gvprakash @SGayathrie @SubikshaOffl @NRRaghunanthan”

The song, which is a folk number, gives the impression that it is a number that is sung by film’s protagonist who has been lodged in a prison. The lyrics of the song give the impression that hero longs to meet his sweetheart, waiting for him in the outside world.

The song, penned by Vairamuthu, has been rendered by Anthony Dasan. It has music by N R Raghunanthan, one of Seenu Ramasamy’s favourite music directors.

Seenu Ramasamy, who is best known for having directed critically acclaimed masterpieces such as Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thenmerkku Paruvakaatru' and Dharmadurai, has been waiting for a while to get his film Idi Muzhakkam released.

The film is believed to be a suspense action thriller set in a rural backdrop. The shooting of the film was completed in a matter of 50 days in 2021. However, it has since then been awaiting release. Now, sources close to the unit say that the makers are making arrangements to facilitate the release of the film soon.

Apart from G V Prakash and Gayathrie, the film will also feature actors Ganja Karuppu, Saranya Ponvannan and M S Baskar in pivotal roles.

Although it hasn’t had a theatrical release yet, the film has come in for critical appreciation at film festivals. It recently premiered at the Pune International film festival, where it got a rousing reception. The reception the film got there has added to the drive of the unit to get the film released in theatres soon.

