Bigg Boss former contestant Babu Gogineni wants Nagarjuna out of Bigg Boss!

It is known that the HYRDA team demolished the N Convention Hall in Madhapur after violating the rules. Following this demolition, Nagarjuna Akkineni is facing severe criticism online and trolls. Prominent people in the film industry have said nothing as the court is overseeing the matter. As per the reports, no one has backed the actor openly, and Nagarjuna is silent on this issue. Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant Babu Gogineni made a few comments that are going viral.

Social activist and multi-talented Babu Gogineni competed in a Bigg Boss season. Although he didn't win the title, he gained a lot of support from social media through the show, which brought him recognition from well-known people like Kamal Haasan.

Babu Gogineni is known for his brave nature in expressing his thoughts, and now his remarks are going viral. In a post uploaded from his account, Babu Gogineni called for Nagarjuna to be fired as the host. The post read, "Bigg Boss, get rid of him. Their host, who is being accused of building illegally, needs to be replaced right away by the Telugu showrunners. If not, it should be up to the TV viewers and other housemates to vote him out. Yours, Bigger Boss, Babu Gogineni."

He made these comments a few days after the Bigg Boss 8 announcement and received recognition across Telugu states. It's unclear, though, if Babu Gogineni actually created the account or if someone else did so to publish these remarks. This has given rise to a lot of conjecture on the motivation behind Babu Gogineni's comments, a former Bigg Boss participant.

