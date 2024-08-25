Shraddha Kapoor Beats Priyanka Chopra: Now India's Second Most Followed!

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is making waves across the country and has gained a large following because of the success of her most recent movie, "Stree 2." She is now the most followed actress on Instagram, breaking previous records. She has overtaken even Prime Minister Modi in popularity and recently passed Priyanka Chopra to take the top slot.

Being the Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter, Shraddha made her cinematic debut and has since captured the attention of audiences with both her turns and her honest life insights. She regularly interacts with fans on Instagram by providing specifics about her everyday activities, which has contributed to her substantial following. With an astounding 92 million followers at the moment, she is the most famous actress in India. She comes in first place among all Indian celebrities, and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top 4 most well-known figures on Instagram worldwide.

Instagram celebrities Followers

Virat Kohli 271 million

Shraddha Kapoor 92 million

Priyanka Chopra 91.8 million

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 91.3 million

Alia Bhatt 85.1 million

Katrina Kaif 80.4 million

Deepika Padukone 79.8 million

Neha Kakkar 78.7 million

Urvashi Rautela 73 million

