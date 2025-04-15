Rashmika shares positivity-filled video after shooting for entire night

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a “super random” video filled with positivity after she shot for the entire night for her upcoming film “Thama.”

Rashmika took to her Instagram, where she shared the video. In the clip, the actress is heard saying, “Hi guys, good morning. I know it's super random. I just shot for the entire night, hence the red eyes, but I just wanted to randomly drop this message saying, a very, very good morning to you.”

“I hope you have a wonderful day, and here's me throwing a bit of positivity your way if at all you need it, and even if you don't need it, you just got it. Biggest love, biggest hugs, and big, big, big kisses (sic),” she added.

In the caption section, the actress said it is a reminder to smile.

She added, “A random reminder for you to smile and have a freaking awesome day! EVERYDAY!”

A few days ago, on April 9, the “Chhaava” actress revealed that she has joined back at work after ringing in her 29th birthday in Oman.

Posting a glimpse of the night sky on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Shooting nights for the next couple of days..So the only posts and stories you'll get of us is of either the moon or the camera lights or the stars (which in our city is impossible to see) Agreed?"

Back in March, Rashmika revealed who’s keeping her busy with late-night shoots.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a candid photo of 'Thama' director Aditya A. Sarpotdar sitting on a plastic chair and closely monitoring the shoot on a screen.

“Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. His journey not only reveals long-forgotten history but also sparks a fierce battle for the soul of the town.

The project marks the 'Munjya' fame director Aditya Sarpotdar's primary association with both Rashmika and Ayushmann.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, "Thama" has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Part of Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe, "Thama" promises to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.

