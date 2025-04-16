Watch: Woman Drowns In Ganga River As Reel Recording Goes Wrong

Despite repeated warnings, people tend to risk their lives in return for some social media fame.

Recently, a woman was washed away by the strong current in the River Ganga while she was trying to make an Instagram reel. The incident has been reported in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

The woman was trying to find balance when she was swept away by the strong current in a fraction of a second.

The incident was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media platforms. In the video, a child is heard yelling ‘Mummy’ as the woman is washed away.

Police are yet to trace the woman’s body.

Such avoidable incidents have unfortunately become common across the world. Individuals often risk their lives and forget to think about the misery their families and loved ones would face as a result of their careless actions.

According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, there have been 259 deaths while clicking selfies in 137 incidents from October 2011 to November 2017.