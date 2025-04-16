Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit and Vikram Bhatt reunite for ‘Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past’

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) After the spine-chilling success of “1920: Horrors of the Heart,” the powerhouse trio of Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, and Vikram Bhatt is back with another horror spectacle—“Haunted“ 3D: Ghosts of the Past.”

The much-anticipated film is set to hit cinemas on September 26, 2025. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles to share the first look of the film.

Presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit and helmed by Vikram, the film promises to deliver a gripping supernatural experience. “Haunted 3D” stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey in pivotal roles.

This upcoming horror mystery will be produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt.

Interestingly, just before the official announcement, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, popularly known as Mimoh, had already hinted at the sequel being in development. He confirmed that Haunted 3D would be making a comeback, with Vikram Bhatt once again taking the director’s seat. The teaser for the eagerly anticipated sequel has already been finalized and is expected to be unveiled soon.

Speaking of “Haunted 3D,” the film released in 2011 became one of the standout horror offerings from the Bhatt camp. The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, starred Mimoh Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur, and Arif Zakaria. It was the first Indian stereoscopic 3D horror film.

The story centers on a young man who discovers a haunting connection to the spirit of a girl bound to a tragic past. As he unravels the mystery, he learns that she was a victim of a horrific assault by her piano teacher — a trauma that left her spirit in unrest.

“1920: Horrors of the Heart,” released in 2023, was directed by Krishna Bhatt and produced by Vikram Bhatt and was written by Mahesh Bhatt. It was the fifth film of the 1920 film series. It starred Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in lead roles. Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Avtar Gill, and Amit Behl appeared in supporting roles.

