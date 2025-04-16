TG07R 9999 Sold for 12 Lakh under Rangareddy RTA

The Rangareddy district RTA (Road Transport Authority) earned a whopping ₹52,69,216 in just one day through the auction of fancy vehicle numbers, showing the growing craze for premium number plates.

Among the top bids, TGO7R9999 was sold to Congruent Developers for ₹12,49,999, while Rudra Infrastructure bagged TG07AA0009 for ₹8,50,000. Another company, Feuji Software Solutions, bought TG07AA0001 for ₹4,77,000.

Fancy number plates have become a status symbol in Hyderabad, with people and businesses eager to grab unique, eye-catching vehicle numbers. These numbers not only add a personal touch but are often used for branding or to show prestige.

The RTA's auction system for these numbers has proven to be highly profitable, regularly attracting big bids from individuals and companies. With demand continuing to rise, the department is expected to generate even more revenue from upcoming auctions.

The trend highlights how something as simple as a registration number is becoming a way to stand out in style on Hyderabad’s roads.