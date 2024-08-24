Sitara Ghattamaneni admits to bunking school

Students are the same everywhere and Sitara Ghattamaneni, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's daughter, is no exception. In an interview with iDream Media, she revealed that she skips school sometimes because of her father.

The 12-year-old said the Tollywood superstar makes sure to spend time with his kids whenever he gets some time off from his busy schedule.

When the interviewer asked her about her school absences, Sitara candidly stated, “Half the time I bunk school is because of my dad. On days he doesn't have work.I don't know how he does it, he persuades my mother (Namrata Shirodkar) to let me not go to school. It's great and lovely, we have fun together. I watch all his films in theatres, I recently watched Murari when it re-released. Honestly, everyone thinks of my dad as a hero. I feel that way when I watch his films. But at home, he's just my dad.”

Sitara has only appeared in a jewelry commercial so far. She mentioned that both she and Gautham aspire to follow in their parents' footsteps in acting.

“I’m looking forward to when Gautham plays the role of a hero. He made his debut as a child artiste in Nenokkadine and is now studying drama at NYU for four years. He’s definitely going to be an actor. I’m also taking acting classes. I used to have stage fright, but I’ve overcome it now,” she added.

Also Read: HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath - the man on a mission

