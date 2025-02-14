Thala Movie Review, Rating

Thala is a movie directed by famous director and choreographer Amma Rajasekhar under the Deepa Arts banner, starring her son Amma Raagin Raj in the lead role and Ankita Naskar in the female lead. Rohit, Esther Noronha, Satyam Rajesh, Ajay, Mukku Avinash, Rajeev Kanakala, Indraja and others in key roles, and was released on February 14th on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Coming to the story of this movie...

Story :

While the man his mother loved is away from him and is suffering from illness, he comes to find his father, who is his son's mother's lover. How does he go to his father's family after that? What events happen there after that? What happens to the girl he met in the end? What is the problem that has come into their family? How will they solve that problem? Will his parents finally meet? What turns will their lives take on this journey? If you want to know the answers to these questions, you have to watch this movie on the silver screen.

Actors Performance :

Since this is Amma Rajasekhar's son Amma Raagin Raj's debut film, we should first talk about his acting. Even though it is his first film, he did not seem like a newcomer anywhere. Every scene, every emotion is very clear in his own style and he proved that he is a good actor in his first film. Ankitha gave a wonderful performance in the pair with Ragin Raj. Similarly, Rohit, who came on screen after a long time, breathed life into that role by playing his father. Similarly, Esther Noronha cultivated good comedy as well as emotion by acting in her old range. All those who played negative roles in this film acted as if they were suitable for the scene and became an additional bonus for the film. People like Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Mukku Avinash, Rajiv Kanakala, Indraja were another plus point for this film and helped the film become more wonderful by playing their roles.

Technical Analysis :

The story should be said to be the lifeblood of this film. As mentioned in the trailer, it can be said that this is the story of a son who works so hard for his mother in a generation that gives his life for his daughter. Amma Rajasekhar has succeeded as a director in bringing this story to the screen. The screenplay has also been made very clearly and the audience can understand the film without any lag. Also, the songs in the film have been made more hit with dance steps that match those songs. The background music throughout the film has been another bonus. The action scenes in the film as well as the interval bang should be said to be the highlight of this film. Without compromising anywhere in the production values, the film has been made in a way that convinces the audience with good VFX works. In the taking, the DOP has done his own style for big films, and Shyam K Naidu has done just as well for the winner. The editor of this film has been called the main pillar of the film and has given an excellent output. It is clear that the director is taking great care in coloring as well as DI. With this film, not only did a wonderful actor named Amma Raagin Raj get introduced to the industry, but the film also came before the audience with the title Amma Rajasekhar is back. It should be said that the entire film was shot in real locations in Uttar Pradesh, which is a new thing.

Plus points :

Story, direction, actors performances, songs, DOP, Editing work.

Minus points :

The music is dull here and there, and there is a little much violence.

Summary :

This film has also earned a place among the many wonderful films that have come out with mother sentiment. This film has come before the audience with good emotion, so that the family can go and watch it.

Rating : 3/5