Pooja Hegde to Join Rajinikanth in Coolie for Special Song?

Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is generating massive excitement as it marks the first collaboration between the superstar and the filmmaker. The film is set to be an action thriller, and though the shooting is still ongoing, there are new updates about its cast and features.

Recent reports suggest that actress Pooja Hegde will appear in a special dance number in the film. While there has been no official confirmation, rumors about her inclusion in the song are circulating. The music for Coolie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the buzz surrounding the project. If the reports are true, this will be Pooja Hegde’s third special dance number, having previously appeared in Rangasthalam alongside Ram Charan and F3 directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Aside from Coolie, Pooja Hegde will soon star in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, where she shares screen space with Suriya.

Coolie is expected to be a high-octane action film, with Rajinikanth playing a distinct role that fans are eagerly waiting to see. The movie also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and others in key roles. Additionally, Bollywood star Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in this exciting film. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this action-packed thriller.