YSRCP vs TDP: Mirchi Farmers – Then Happy, Now in Distress

Vijayawada, Feb 19: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Guntur Mirchi Yard and interacted with chili farmers, hearing their grievances about plummeting prices, pest infestations, and lack of government support. The Mirchi Yard, one of Asia’s largest chili markets, has long been a lifeline for farmers. However, the sharp decline in chili prices and growing economic hardships have made it a center of unrest. Farmers expressed their frustration over mounting debts and the absence of a proper safety net from the government.

A Deepening Crisis in Chili Farming

The ongoing crisis in the chili sector has worsened due to several factors, including extreme weather conditions, rampant pest infestations, and rising input costs. With untimely rains and pest outbreaks reducing yields, many farmers are struggling to recover their investments. Traders, forming syndicates, have further driven down prices, making it difficult for farmers to get fair compensation for their produce. Despite a significant increase in chili exports, local farmers have not benefited, as market uncertainties and price fluctuations continue to threaten their livelihoods.

Sharp Decline in Cultivation and Production

The latest data from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES) reveals a troubling trend:

Area under Cultivation

2023-24: 241,000 hectares

2024-25: 180,000 hectares

Decline: 25.3%

Production Levels

2023-24: 1,106,000 tonnes

2024-25: 721,000 tonnes

Decline: 34.8%

Yield per Hectare

2023-24: 4,496 kg/hectare

2024-25: 4,006 kg/hectare

Decline: 10.9%

This steep decline in chili production has left farmers grappling with heavy losses, unable to break even despite investing up to ₹2.5 lakh per acre.

YSRCP Government’s Efforts and Achievements

Under the previous YSRCP government, efforts were made to ensure better prices for farmers and boost exports. A record 16.10 lakh tonnes of chili were exported, opening up international markets and helping stabilize prices. Additionally, investment support schemes aimed at reducing the financial burden on farmers were introduced. The administration took steps to improve cold storage facilities and prevent middlemen from exploiting farmers. However, many of these measures have stalled under the new government, leading to growing distress among cultivators.

TDP Government’s Neglect and Unkept Promises

Despite repeated appeals from farmers, the current TDP-led coalition government has been slow to respond to the crisis. The promised ₹20,000 investment assistance under the "Super Six" scheme has yet to be disbursed. Additionally, essential relief payments remain unpaid:

Drought Relief: ₹164.05 crore for 2.37 lakh farmers in Kharif-2023

Rabi Compensation: ₹163.12 crore for 1.54 lakh farmers in Rabi-2023-24

Rain Damage Relief: ₹31.53 crore for 32,000 farmers affected by untimely rains in July 2024

Severe fertilizer shortages and rising costs have further worsened the situation, making it harder for farmers to sustain cultivation. Despite the crisis, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his ministers have not conducted on-ground reviews, drawing criticism for their inaction.

Farmers’ Demands and the Path Forward

With the situation becoming unsustainable, farmers are demanding urgent intervention:

Expansion of cold storage facilities to stabilize prices

Strict action against middlemen syndicates and price manipulation

Timely financial assistance to help farmers recover their losses

Better export policies to protect farmers from global market disruptions

Conclusion

The agricultural sector in Andhra Pradesh, particularly chili farming, is at a crossroads. While efforts under YSRCP government helped in strengthening the market, the current government’s inaction has pushed farmers into deeper distress. Immediate measures are required to prevent further damage, as the fate of thousands of farmers depends on decisive intervention and a commitment to their welfare.