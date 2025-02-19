Champions Trophy: Shakib's absence not a factor, Bangladesh have the best pace attack, says skipper Shanto

Dubai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto exuded confidence ahead of his team’s Champions Trophy opener against India, emphasising that his side has the firepower to challenge the two-time champions.

With a blend of quality fast bowlers and dependable all-rounders, Shanto believes Bangladesh has what it takes to make a strong start in the tournament.

“All departments have to click if we are to beat India. We have good memories against them, and if we execute our plans well, we have a good chance,” Shanto said in the pre-match press conference.

"We have some quality all-rounders, and we are depending on them. We are not overthinking. All teams in the tournament are capable of winning, and we fancy our chances," he added.

One of Bangladesh’s biggest strengths heading into the tournament is their potent pace attack. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and young Nahid Rana, who has been impressive in his young career, having taken 20 wickets in six Tests and four scalps in three ODIs, give the team a well-rounded bowling unit, capable of exploiting the conditions in Dubai.

“We are very happy to have a fast bowler like Rana in the squad. If he plays, he will do the job for us. Our team has a good balance of spin and pace,” Shanto said.

Despite the absence of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was left out after being suspended from bowling due to a suspected action, Shanto remains unfazed. The selectors chose not to pick Shakib solely as a batter, leaving Bangladesh without one of their most experienced players.

“Shakib’s absence is not a factor. Over the last couple of years, we have developed a strong pace attack. This is the best seam attack Bangladesh has had. We need to adjust quickly to the conditions here, as the pitches are not as high-scoring as in Pakistan. But we know we will get a lot of crowd support,” Shanto stated.

With Shakib unavailable, the onus will be on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah to fill the void, both as experienced middle-order batters and contributors with the ball.

India will be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. However, Shanto was quick to dismiss any notion that his team was focusing on an individual's absence.

“We are not thinking about Bumrah or any other individual. India have a lot of quality players,” he remarked.

Bangladesh will lock horns with India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20, in what promises to be a thrilling Group A clash.

