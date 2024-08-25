Karan Kundrra gives a romantic peck on lady love Tejasswi Prakash’s cheek

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra stunned his lady love Tejasswi Prakash by giving a soft peck on the actress’ cheek.

Karan took to Instagram Stories, where he shared the video. In the clip, the two start posing as the actress holds onto the camera while watching television. Moments later, Karan leans in and gives a romantic peck on Tejasswi’s cheek. She seemed a little stunned at the end of the video.

Karan and Tejaswwi, who are fondly called “TejRan” by their fans, first met in 2021 in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' hosted by Salman Khan. The two fell in love in the show and have been together ever since.

The actor had earlier dated Anusha Dandekar. They were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020.

Karan, who is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment’, recently shared the reaction of his mother when he asked her about her childhood crush.

On August 24, the actor took to Instagram where he shared several pictures with his mother.

“Mummy se unke childhood crush ke baare mein pooch liya… mummy kehti. ‘Marr Gaya’... maa kassam savage mummy,” Karan wrote in the caption.

Karan made his acting debut with the television show “Kitani Mohabbat Hai”.

He was then seen in “Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2”, “Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum”, “Dil Hi Toh Hai”, and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” besides hosting reality shows like “MTV Love School”, “Dance Deewane Juniors”, and “Temptation Island India”.

The actor has worked in films such as “Mubarakan”, “1921”, and “Tera Kya Hoga Lovely”.

Talking about Tejasswi, who is known for “Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur”, “Pehredaar Piya Ki” and “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya”, she recently shared a glimpse of her weekend cuisine.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of a home cooked chicken curry and jowari roti prepared by her mom.

She wrote on the picture, “Mum special”.

