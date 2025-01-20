Akhil Akkineni - Zainab Ravadjee Wedding Date, Venue Fixed

The dashing Akhil Akkineni, who has long been regarded as the "most eligible bachelor" of Tollywood, is all set to embark on a new chapter in his life. Recently, Akhil got engaged to Zainab Ravadji, marking the beginning of his journey toward marital bliss.

Celebrations at the Akkineni Household

The Akkineni family has been in celebration mode recently. The wedding bells first rang with Naga Chaitanya tying the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a grand ceremony. Following his divorce from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya found love again with Sobhita, keeping their relationship private until they were officially united in the presence of their families.

Now, it's Akhil’s turn to bring festive cheer to the Akkineni household. Akhil reportedly got engaged to Zainab Ravadji during Naga Chaitanya's wedding celebrations, and the family is now gearing up for another lavish wedding event.

Fans Overjoyed

Akhil, who has won hearts with his charm and performances on-screen, is now preparing to settle down. Fans of the Akkineni family are thrilled with the news and are eagerly looking forward to the grand wedding celebrations.

Stay tuned for more updates on Akhil Akkineni’s much-anticipated wedding!