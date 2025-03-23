Hyderabad Businessman Gifts Luxury Mini Cooper Car to Son on 7th Birthday

Walgo Infra CMD Sridhar Rao Gifts Mini Cooper to Son on Grand Birthday Celebration

Hyderabad businessman Sridhar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Walgo Infra, hosted an extravagant birthday bash for his seven-year-old son, Abisri, at their Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Marking the special occasion, Sridhar Rao presented his son with a brand-new Mini Cooper, making the event even more memorable. This became a talking point.

The grand celebration commenced with a lavish red-carpet entrance, graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including prominent politicians, bureaucrats, business tycoons, and celebrities. Some of the notable attendees were:

Political Dignitaries:

UT Khader – Karnataka Assembly Honorable Speaker

Etala Rajender - MP

Janga Raghav Reddy – Chairman

Donthu Madhav Reddy – Narsampet MLA

Naini Rajendra Reddy – Warangal West MLA

Anil Reddy – MLA, Bhongiri

Veersam – Nakerikal MLA

Berla Ilaiah – Chief Whip

Balram Naik – MP, Warangal

Nagaraju – MLA, Wardnapet

Paidi Koushik Reddy – MLA, Huzurabad

Yashaswini Reddy – MLA, Palakurthy

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy – Bhongiri MP

Gayatri Ravi – Rajya Sabha MP

Harkara Venugopal – Advisor, Government of Telangana

Mettu Sai Kiran – Fisheries Board Chairman

Nirmala – TSIIC Chairman

Rohan Reddy – Hyderabad DCC President

Ramchandra Naik – Dornakal MLA

Madan Mohan – MLA, Yellareddy

A. Maheshwar Reddy – MLA, BJP Floor Leader

Business and Industry Leaders:

Venkat Puli – Genius Junction Limited

Narendra Munnaluri – Ortis International

Srikanth – Edwin Soft

Sanga Mitra – CEO & CMD, Gozeal (New York)

Taher Mahi – Chairman, Srinedhi Educational Institutions

Vamsha

Film Industry Celebrities:

Rajashekhar

Jeevitha

Catherine Tresa

Lahari Shari

Dignitaries from Across India: The event also saw the presence of several bureaucrats from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, adding to the grandeur of the evening.

A Night of Extravagance and Cultural Grandeur

The exclusive event was a dazzling display of opulence, camaraderie, and heartfelt celebrations. The venue was transformed into a breathtaking wonderland, featuring elegant floral arrangements and extravagant lighting effects crafted by renowned Dubai architects. The design incorporated the grandeur of Milan and London city aesthetics, blending it with Telangana’s glorious Kakatiya heritage. The iconic Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, also known as the Warangal Gate, was prominently featured as a symbol of pride and cultural significance.

Guests were treated to electrifying performances by top artists, creating an ambiance filled with joy, laughter, and celebration. The evening was a perfect blend of luxury and entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

The grand birthday celebration of Abisri was not just an event but a testament to Sridhar Rao’s penchant for perfection and grandeur, making it an unforgettable night in Hyderabad’s social circles.