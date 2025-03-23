Hyderabad Businessman Gifts Luxury Mini Cooper Car to Son on 7th Birthday
Hyderabad businessman Sridhar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Walgo Infra, hosted an extravagant birthday bash for his seven-year-old son, Abisri, at their Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Marking the special occasion, Sridhar Rao presented his son with a brand-new Mini Cooper, making the event even more memorable. This became a talking point.
The grand celebration commenced with a lavish red-carpet entrance, graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including prominent politicians, bureaucrats, business tycoons, and celebrities. Some of the notable attendees were:
Political Dignitaries:
UT Khader – Karnataka Assembly Honorable Speaker
Etala Rajender - MP
Janga Raghav Reddy – Chairman
Donthu Madhav Reddy – Narsampet MLA
Naini Rajendra Reddy – Warangal West MLA
Anil Reddy – MLA, Bhongiri
Veersam – Nakerikal MLA
Berla Ilaiah – Chief Whip
Balram Naik – MP, Warangal
Nagaraju – MLA, Wardnapet
Paidi Koushik Reddy – MLA, Huzurabad
Yashaswini Reddy – MLA, Palakurthy
Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy – Bhongiri MP
Gayatri Ravi – Rajya Sabha MP
Harkara Venugopal – Advisor, Government of Telangana
Mettu Sai Kiran – Fisheries Board Chairman
Nirmala – TSIIC Chairman
Rohan Reddy – Hyderabad DCC President
Ramchandra Naik – Dornakal MLA
Madan Mohan – MLA, Yellareddy
A. Maheshwar Reddy – MLA, BJP Floor Leader
Business and Industry Leaders:
Venkat Puli – Genius Junction Limited
Narendra Munnaluri – Ortis International
Srikanth – Edwin Soft
Sanga Mitra – CEO & CMD, Gozeal (New York)
Taher Mahi – Chairman, Srinedhi Educational Institutions
Vamsha
Film Industry Celebrities:
Rajashekhar
Jeevitha
Catherine Tresa
Lahari Shari
Dignitaries from Across India: The event also saw the presence of several bureaucrats from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, adding to the grandeur of the evening.
A Night of Extravagance and Cultural Grandeur
The exclusive event was a dazzling display of opulence, camaraderie, and heartfelt celebrations. The venue was transformed into a breathtaking wonderland, featuring elegant floral arrangements and extravagant lighting effects crafted by renowned Dubai architects. The design incorporated the grandeur of Milan and London city aesthetics, blending it with Telangana’s glorious Kakatiya heritage. The iconic Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, also known as the Warangal Gate, was prominently featured as a symbol of pride and cultural significance.
Guests were treated to electrifying performances by top artists, creating an ambiance filled with joy, laughter, and celebration. The evening was a perfect blend of luxury and entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.
The grand birthday celebration of Abisri was not just an event but a testament to Sridhar Rao’s penchant for perfection and grandeur, making it an unforgettable night in Hyderabad’s social circles.