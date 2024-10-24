October 29: Holiday for Dhanteras or Not?
Dhanteras is the most important Hindu festival, which falls on October 29, 2024. Since Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras, there are always questions about whether it is a holiday in India.
In India, Dhanteras is not a centrally declared public holiday. But it is a restricted holiday in a few states and most significantly in those with a large Hindu population. Some of the states, namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan also declare Dhanteras a holiday or an optional holiday for the government offices and schools.
The private sector organizations can even give leave for Dhanteras or flexible working hours. Dhanteras is not a public holiday in India, but institutions and corporations celebrate the festival since it is observed from a cultural point of view.
