No link between Amit Shah’s Chennai visit and state BJP president poll: Annamalai

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai has no connection with the party’s state president elections.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Thursday evening and will hold a series of high-level meetings during his stay. The BJP will officially brief the media on the details of his visit on Friday, April 11, Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Kumari Ananthan -- who passed away recently -- at the residence of his daughter and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, Annamalai addressed a range of political developments.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s recent verdict mandating time-bound decisions by Governors on Bills passed by State Legislatures, Annamalai described it as “a very important judgment” and said it must be respected by all parties.

When asked about Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S. Ramadoss naming himself party president and appointing his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as working president, Annamalai said the BJP does not interfere in the internal affairs of other political parties.

Shah’s visit comes at a politically sensitive time, following his recent meeting in New Delhi with AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami (EPS). EPS was accompanied by senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers S.P. Velumani and K.P. Munusamy. The meeting has triggered speculation over a potential revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, which collapsed in September 2023.

The fallout was largely attributed to Annamalai’s leadership style and his controversial remarks targeting revered Dravidian leaders such as C.N. Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa --comments that drew sharp criticism from the AIADMK leadership.

The now-defunct alliance had delivered results in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the BJP winning four seats and the AIADMK securing 66. However, the relationship deteriorated after Annamalai took over as state BJP chief, and both parties suffered setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources within the BJP and RSS believe that a renewed alliance with a major Dravidian party is crucial for the BJP’s electoral prospects in Tamil Nadu. With the ruling DMK seen as a key adversary, the AIADMK is considered the most viable partner. Senior RSS functionaries have reportedly advised the BJP’s central leadership to formalize any alliance well ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

During his Chennai visit, Shah is also expected to meet senior RSS leaders, including Thuglak magazine editor and influential ideologue S. Gurumurthy, on April 11.

