Upset over daughter’s elopement, Gwalior man shoots himself dead

Bhopal, April 10 (IANS) In a grim incident, a man in Gwalior tragically ended his life after being deeply hurt by his daughter’s reported “elopement” and subsequent marriage with a neighbour.

The man, who owned a medical shop in the “Bhairon Baba ka Mandir” area, took this extreme step by shooting himself in his bedroom late Wednesday night under Jhansi road police station area of the city.

According to the police, the man’s family revealed that he felt humiliated and defeated by his daughter’s actions.

Hina Khan, the city superintendent of police, told IANS: "The family has cited the daughter’s elopement and subsequent marriage as the primary reason behind this tragic decision. The police had recovered the daughter, but she was adult, and she knew the man and willingly wanted to marry him.”

The businessman left behind a suicide note. In the note, he expressed his anguish over his daughter’s decision to marry the man she eloped with. He admitted that, in his pain, he had considered harming both his daughter and her husband but ultimately wrote, “How can I kill my own daughter?”

According to the police officer, he also criticised the Indian Constitution, claiming it strips fathers of their rights once their daughters become adults.

He further blamed lawyers, accusing them of prioritising money over the well-being of families.

He had written in the note that his entire family had been destroyed.

The police officer further said that an investigation is going on.

The tragic sequence of events began two weeks ago when the man's daughter reportedly eloped with a young man from their neighbourhood.

The police later located her in Indore, but by then, she had already married the man. During a court hearing three days prior to the incident, the daughter gave a statement in favour of her husband and chose to stay with him.

This decision reportedly left her father reportedly devastated. On the night of the incident, the man had dinner with his family before retreating to his room.

Around 1 a.m., the sound of a gunshot startled the household.

Family members rushed to his room, only to find his lifeless body lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and began their investigation.

Forensic experts also examined the site on Thursday morning.

