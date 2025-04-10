Lord Mahavir envisioned non-violence as foundation of society: J&K L-G

Jammu, April 10 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that Lord Mahavir guided the people to ensure non-violence and compassion as a foundation of a strong society.

“Lord Mahavir’s teachings are not limited to one sect, but transcend all boundaries. His blessings and vision uplifted humanity and guided the world to ensure that non-violence and compassion build the strong foundation of our society,” he said.

He said that the concept of selfless service of Lord Mahavir is linked with the principles of non-violence and compassion towards all living beings, adding that the spirit of selfless service eliminates the ego, which hinders spiritual liberation apart from welfare.

He also highlighted that the followers of Lord Mahavir and millions of institutions associated with the Jain community have continuously strived to follow his path and live his vision of selfless service, charity, caring for the sick, helping the devotees and contributing to the welfare of the community and the environment.

He urged the educational institutions to incorporate the core Jain values of non-violence and compassion into student learning, thereby fostering a spirit of selfless service.

“Selfless service should be propagated as a spiritual practice among youth. It should not be seen only as an act of empathy, but it should become a way of life. I assure you that such spirit will promote individual development, strengthen the social fabric and enrich our culture,” he claimed.

He emphasised that the people need to understand that the principles of Lord Mahavir, and his philosophy of life, not only fulfil the practical needs of human society, but also create a culture where values like service, non-violence, asceticism and compassion are seen as a way of life.

“Lord Mahavir inspired the society to be compassionate towards living beings and sensitive towards the environment. Rooted in his teachings, let us strive to build a unified society that emphasises ‘We’ over ‘I’,” he said.

He also felicitated the youth from the Jain community for their “outstanding achievements” in diverse fields.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.