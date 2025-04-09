Bank Holidays: 3-Day Long Weekend from April 12 to 14

Banking services are an integral part of our daily lives, whether it involves depositing or withdrawing cash, processing cheque transactions, enrolling in government schemes, or applying for loans. Given the frequency of these needs, it is important for customers to stay informed about bank working days and upcoming holidays to ensure smooth financial planning.

The month of April 2025 includes several significant public holidays, such as Sri Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday — during which banking operations may be suspended in various parts of the country. Of particular importance is a forthcoming three-day stretch of continuous bank closures that customers should take note of.

Three-Day Bank Closure in April 2025: Full List

April 12, 2025 (Saturday): Banks across India will remain closed in observance of the second Saturday of the month, as per standard practice.

April 13, 2025 (Sunday) : Regular weekly closure; all banks will remain shut.

April 14, 2025 (Monday): A public holiday has been declared in several states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

This results in a three-day consecutive bank holiday from Saturday through Monday.

Additional Bank Holidays to Keep in Mind

April 10, 2025 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti – Observed as a bank holiday in multiple regions across the country.

April 18, 2025 (Friday): Good Friday – A nationwide holiday during which all banks will remain closed.

Advisory for Customers

In light of the clustered holidays, bank customers are encouraged to plan their financial activities in advance. Transactions such as cheque clearances, loan processing, and other essential banking services should be scheduled accordingly to avoid inconvenience.