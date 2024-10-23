When is Diwali in 2024? October 31 or November 1?

As the world prepares to usher in the festive season, millions of Hindus across the globe are preparing themselves to celebrate Diwali, that vibrancy of lights in hues across one's city, house, and life. The biggest occasion marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, bringing families and loved ones together in delight and celebration.



Diwali 2024 Date: October 31st

This Diwali falls on October 31, 2024, while Amavasya falls on the same day. The starting time of Amavasya Tithi is 3:52 P.M. and it ends at 6:16 P.M. on November 1.

Importance of Diwali

Diwali is the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king, Ravana. To welcome him, the residents of Ayodhya lit thousands of diyas and greeted the occasion with great festivity; that is why even today, families illuminate their homes and communities.

Inauspicious Timings for Diwali Prayers

The ideally suited hour of Laxmi Puja lies between 5:12 P.M. and 6:16 P.M. on October 31, as peak hours of celebrations fall during that time.

Diwali Celebrations

Diwali is a time for bonding together as families, creating great memories, and celebrating good over evil. With lighted homes and neighbourhoods lighting up communities, the festival brings out joy and warmth.

Get ready to Celebrate this Coloured Festival, Diwali on 31st October 2024.

