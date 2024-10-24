Watch Video - Politicizing with My Mom and Sister's Photos is the Lowest: YS Jagan Attacks TDP

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the coalition government of diverting attention with politics instead of fulfilling its election promises. He expressed frustration, stating that when the YSRCP exposes TDP’s illegal activities and injustices, they resort to diversion tactics. This time, he added, they are using photos of "mother and sister" to play political games.

During his visit to Gurla, where he consoled the families of those who died from the diarrhea outbreak, YS Jagan addressed the media, saying, "They are politicizing my visit to Gurla. They're trying to gain political mileage by using my family as a distraction. They've brought up irrelevant issues like the laddu incident to divert attention from their failures. Instead of addressing TDP’s wrongdoings, they are using diversion politics. This time, they've stooped to using pictures of my mother and sister for political gain. Are family matters something to be politicized?"

Jagan also called out media outlets like Eenadu, ABN, and TV5, urging them to stop distorting facts. "Don't you have disputes in your families?" he asked, adding that such issues exist in every household and the media should focus on the people's problems instead of sensationalizing personal matters. He advised them to concentrate on addressing the serious issues happening in the state.

At the same time, YS Jagan announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died from diarrhea in Vizianagaram. He questioned, "What is the government doing while people are dying from diarrhea? Will the government help the victims or not?" He further criticized the government, asking why the YSRCP, while in opposition, is providing aid and consoling victims, while the government remains in a slumber.

