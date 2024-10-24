Watch: YS Jagan Meets Diarrhea Victims in Vizianagaram's Gurla

October 24, Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the deteriorating conditions under Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, highlighting the government's failure to transfer patients affected by diarrhea to better-equipped hospitals. He questioned, "Why weren’t they moved for better treatment? Is treating them on school benches acceptable?"YS Jagan visited Gurla to console the families affected by the diarrhea outbreak and promised to support them. Speaking to the media, he stated, "During YSRCP’s governance, we introduced Grama Swaraj (village self-governance) and transformed villages. However, the situation has worsened under the coalition government. Today’s conditions are appalling. Under YSRCP, services were provided through village secretariats, making it easier for various departments to promptly address people’s needs. Village clinics were linked with PHCs (Primary Health Centers) and provided 24/7 medical care. ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) and the concept of family doctors were present in every village."

He continued, "Due to the government's negligence, 14 people in Gurla have died from diarrhea. Despite these deaths, the government has shown no urgency. It wasn’t until I raised the issue that they even acknowledged the outbreak. The first death occurred on September 20, but the government remained silent for 35 days until I tweeted about it on October 19. Even now, ministers and officials are offering conflicting information about the death toll. The water in the Champa river is in a terrible state, and no efforts were made to maintain the water scheme. The sanitation system has been neglected, and in five months, not even basic chlorination was carried out."

YS Jagan further pointed out that 340 patients are being treated in government hospitals in Gurla, with over 100 receiving care in private hospitals. He questioned, "Why weren’t they transferred to better hospitals in Visakhapatnam or Vizianagaram? How can you treat patients on school benches?"

