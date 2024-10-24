Salaar Movie : Prabhas Salaar Creates History on OTT

Prabhas' Salaar Creates History on OTT, Trends for 250 Days on Hotstar

Rebel Star Prabhas' blockbuster movie Salaar has achieved an incredible feat on OTT platforms. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, and has now set a new record.

250 Days and Counting: Salaar Trends on Hotstar

Salaar has become the first Bollywood movie to trend on Hotstar for 250 days straight. This achievement is a testament to Prabhas' massive fan following and the film's unparalleled success.

Breaking Records

Salaar has shattered multiple records since its release. The film grossed massive numbers at the box office and has now become the longest-trending Bollywood movie on Hotstar.

Prabhas Pan-India Appeal

The film's success is a clear indication of Prabhas' pan-India appeal. His fans across the country have made Salaar a massive hit, and the film's OTT performance is a reflection of his stardom.

Disney+ Hotstar Celebrates the Milestone

To commemorate this achievement, Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to congratulate Prabhas on his birthday and celebrate the film's milestone.

Salaar's Success Story

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The film's success story is a testament to the power of South Indian cinema and Prabhas' unstoppable reign at the box office.

