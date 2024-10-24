Pushpa 2 Release Date Changed, December 5 is Worldwide Release

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is arriving sooner than expected! Yes, it’s official – Pushpa 2: The Rule will now hit theatres ahead of its original schedule, delighting Icon Star Allu Arjun’s fans across multiple languages.

Mark your calendars – the sensational pan-India film will be released on December 5, 2024, with grand overseas premieres set for December 4, 2024.

Also read: Jani Master Granted Bail: Harassment Case

Directed by the visionary Sukumar, the film promises a cinematic experience like never before. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 is gearing up for a spectacular release that aims to leave audiences spellbound. With the date pushed up, fans will get to revel in the cinematic magic a day earlier!

Also read: Kanguva Movie Press Meet: Photos

Everything about this film will be massive – from breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping action to Sukumar’s unmatched storytelling and imagination. Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad's musical brilliance will elevate the grandeur, pulling viewers into an all-new world of wonder.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates as the team teases us with crucial reveals in the days to come! This is going to be an unforgettable cinematic blast – Pushpa style!

Also read: Prabhas Birthday: Fans Left Disappointed